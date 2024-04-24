EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 306,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 130,801 shares.The stock last traded at $9.11 and had previously closed at $8.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

EverCommerce Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.06.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $169.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,061 shares in the company, valued at $11,628,549. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 22,345 shares of company stock worth $209,568 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 143.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 84,147 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

