Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) were up 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.56 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 30,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 44,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $727.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 82.34% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $194.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3521 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is currently 88.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Sagil Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 53,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

