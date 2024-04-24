Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $6.75 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.24% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMN. CWM LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 16.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMN opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.92.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 6,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

