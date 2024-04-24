Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Holdings Lifted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.54% of Cannae worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNNE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cannae by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cannae by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cannae by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 311,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cannae by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $588,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,824.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $588,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,367 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,824.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 23,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $474,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,829.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,050 shares of company stock worth $2,104,039 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CNNE opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 53.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

