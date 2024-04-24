Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 30,091 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,091 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $328,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $511.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

