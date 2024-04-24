Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.40

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.38, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.39.

Taiga Building Products Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$361.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12.

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiga Building Products had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of C$367.66 million during the quarter.

About Taiga Building Products

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers dimension lumber; panel products, such as plywood, particle board, and oriented strand board products; and allied and treated products, such as roofing materials, moldings, composite decking, and polyethylene sheeting products, as well as batt and foam insulation, flooring, and engineered and treated wood products.

