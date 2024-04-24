Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 435.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 73,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $45,072.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,126.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 0.1 %

About Equity Commonwealth

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.24. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

