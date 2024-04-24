Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 147.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

