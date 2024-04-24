Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 115 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12,883.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 94.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,585,000 after purchasing an additional 694,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,949,000 after purchasing an additional 517,068 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 938,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,040,000 after purchasing an additional 250,326 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $167.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

