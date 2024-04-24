Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOM stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.94. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $42.83.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

