Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Trading 4.3% Higher

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.17. 38,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 82,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.
Gyre Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58.
About Gyre Therapeutics
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
