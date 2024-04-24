HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.08. 16,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 136,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other HilleVax news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164,221.00, for a total transaction of $985,326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 807,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,653,782,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier purchased 8,850 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $128,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,544,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,890,711.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164,221.00, for a total value of $985,326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 807,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,653,782,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $986,464,242. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of HilleVax by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in HilleVax during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
