Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Tufton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.82. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.24.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.