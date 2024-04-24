Nexum (NEXM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,037.44

Nexum (NEXM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Nexum has a market cap of $121.72 million and approximately $10,037.44 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nexum

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Buying and Selling Nexum

