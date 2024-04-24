Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 114,988 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 75,738 shares.The stock last traded at $36.47 and had previously closed at $36.32.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $636.12 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96.

Get Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.