Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALL opened at $175.27 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $176.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of -141.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is -296.77%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.71.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

