First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 30th

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.22 million, a PE ratio of 129.32 and a beta of 0.15.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.