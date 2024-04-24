First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2024

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $19.14.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.