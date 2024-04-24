First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $19.14.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Is Zoom Video Stock Getting Too Cheap to Pass Up?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Packaging Corporation of America: Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.