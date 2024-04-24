Dassault Systèmes SE (DASTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on June 27th

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2491 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Dassault Systèmes Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Research analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

