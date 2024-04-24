First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.168 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance
FTHI stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $565.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $22.59.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
