Head to Head Comparison: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) vs. American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Equinix has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Strategic Investment has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equinix and American Strategic Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $8.19 billion 8.80 $969.18 million $10.31 73.90 American Strategic Investment $62.71 million 0.23 -$105.92 million ($46.91) -0.13

Analyst Ratings

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than American Strategic Investment. American Strategic Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Equinix and American Strategic Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 6 7 1 2.64 American Strategic Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Equinix currently has a consensus target price of $862.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.20%. American Strategic Investment has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Given American Strategic Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Strategic Investment is more favorable than Equinix.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and American Strategic Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 11.84% 8.01% 3.05% American Strategic Investment -168.91% -36.93% -14.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Equinix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equinix beats American Strategic Investment on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

About American Strategic Investment

(Get Free Report)

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

