Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives C$7.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.36.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Real Matters from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Real Matters from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

REAL stock opened at C$5.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$390.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.93. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

