Analysts Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Target Price at C$13.27

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 3,723 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$30,416.91. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$10.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.19. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 27.52%. The business had revenue of C$914.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2846626 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

