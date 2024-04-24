Universal Insurance (UVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $375.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.12 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, analysts expect Universal Insurance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $582.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,191,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,267,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UVE. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

