U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) & Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Financial Review

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) and Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for U-Haul and Zoomcar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U-Haul 0 1 0 0 2.00 Zoomcar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

U-Haul has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoomcar has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares U-Haul and Zoomcar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U-Haul 11.67% 9.52% 3.57% Zoomcar N/A -13.53% 48.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of U-Haul shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Zoomcar shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of U-Haul shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Zoomcar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U-Haul and Zoomcar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U-Haul $5.86 billion 2.17 $923.00 million $3.25 19.96 Zoomcar N/A N/A -$4.63 million N/A N/A

U-Haul has higher revenue and earnings than Zoomcar.

Summary

U-Haul beats Zoomcar on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U-Haul

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane. It also provides uhaul.com, an online marketplace that connects consumers to independent Moving Help service providers and independent self-storage affiliates; auto transport and tow dolly options to transport vehicles; and specialty boxes for dishes, computers, flat screen television, and sensitive electronic equipment, as well as tapes, security locks, and packing supplies. This segment rents its products and services through a network of approximately 2,200 company operated retail moving stores and 21,300 independent U-Haul dealers. It also has a rental fleet of approximately 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers, and 44,500 towing devices; and 1,904 self-storage locations with approximately 949,000 rentable storage units. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers loss adjusting and claims handling services. It also provides moving and storage protection packages, such as Safemove and Safetow packages, which offer moving and towing customers with a damage waiver, cargo protection, and medical and life insurance coverage; Safestor that protects storage customers from loss on their goods in storage; Safestor Mobile, which protects customers stored belongings; and Safemove Plus, which provides rental customers with a layer of primary liability protection. Its Life Insurance segment provides life and health insurance products primarily to the senior market through the direct writing and reinsuring of life insurance, medicare supplement, and annuity policies. The company was formerly known as AMERCO. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

