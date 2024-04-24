FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Franco-Nevada Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock opened at $119.38 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -55.97%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

