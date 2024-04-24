Analysts Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) PT at $59.43

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

NYSE:DIN opened at $45.12 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $69.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $697.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.68.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.28. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 226,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth about $3,724,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

