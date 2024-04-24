Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) and Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) and Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Central Puerto and Terna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto 50.95% 25.37% 17.55% Terna N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Central Puerto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Terna shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Central Puerto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto $1.20 billion 1.30 $564.64 million $2.37 4.33 Terna N/A N/A N/A $0.26 29.45

This table compares Central Puerto and Terna’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Central Puerto has higher revenue and earnings than Terna. Central Puerto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Central Puerto and Terna, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto 0 1 0 0 2.00 Terna 0 1 0 0 2.00

Central Puerto presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.03%. Given Central Puerto’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Central Puerto is more favorable than Terna.

Dividends

Central Puerto pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Terna pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Central Puerto pays out 8.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Terna pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Central Puerto beats Terna on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Puerto

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto S.A. engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms. It also engages in the natural gas transport and distribution business. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1898 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Terna

(Get Free Report)

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems. The company also offers connectivity services, energy solutions, telecommunications systems and equipment, and operation and maintenance services. In addition, it designs, produces, commercializes, and repairs power transformers for electricity transmission and distribution grids, industrial transformers for the steel and metals industries, and special transformers for convertors used in electrochemical production; designs, produces, and supplies marine and terrestrial cables; implements and develops renewable energy projects; and undertakes private interconnector projects. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.