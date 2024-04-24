agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.46.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on agilon health from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in agilon health by 83.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 73.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of AGL opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. agilon health has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.49.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

