ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $33.46 on Friday. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.24.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

