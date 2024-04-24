Brokerages Set Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Target Price at GBX 2,010

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,010 ($24.83).

JMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.94) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,650 ($20.38) to GBX 1,800 ($22.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.17) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,864 ($23.02) per share, for a total transaction of £335.52 ($414.43). In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,864 ($23.02) per share, for a total transaction of £335.52 ($414.43). Also, insider Liam Condon purchased 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,767 ($21.83) per share, for a total transaction of £424.08 ($523.81). Insiders have purchased 66 shares of company stock valued at $114,288 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 1,785 ($22.05) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,709.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,629.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The stock has a market cap of £3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,859.38, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($17.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,970.50 ($24.34).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

