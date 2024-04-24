Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $779,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $779,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,500 shares of company stock worth $2,494,720 over the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amkor Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,860,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,421,000 after acquiring an additional 244,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,756,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,965,000 after acquiring an additional 959,838 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 9.3% during the third quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 39.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,835,000 after acquiring an additional 547,604 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,852,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,626,000 after acquiring an additional 141,725 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.96.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 21.23%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

