Citigroup Initiates Coverage on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on agilon health from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.46.

Get agilon health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGL

agilon health Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of AGL opened at $5.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. agilon health has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the first quarter valued at $421,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in agilon health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 191,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in agilon health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,576,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,632,000 after purchasing an additional 220,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in agilon health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,510,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,253 shares during the last quarter.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.