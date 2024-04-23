Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Lowers Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,700,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 226,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 291,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.05. 24,412,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,125,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

