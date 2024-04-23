ELIS (XLS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $11.29 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0564 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 5% against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $11.29 million and $114,565.15 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011631 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,407.14 or 0.99968586 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011378 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008783 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.00102185 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05565501 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $236,618.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

