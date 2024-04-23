Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,359.06

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $150.59 million and approximately $25,359.06 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.12 or 0.00006213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.11258298 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $17,744.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

