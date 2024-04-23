Siacoin Price Tops $0.0078 on Top Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $447.18 million and approximately $10.91 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,428.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $506.27 or 0.00762133 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00128038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00042508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.00183329 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00050943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00108088 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,035,415,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,008,346,857 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.