Insider Selling: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) CEO Sells 9,642 Shares of Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) CEO Lorie Tekorius sold 9,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $501,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,783,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GBX stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.50. 242,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,477. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $862.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,513,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,042,000 after purchasing an additional 66,323 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 955,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,222,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 615,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 529,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,170,000 after buying an additional 44,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 192,657 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

