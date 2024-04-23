First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Shares Purchased by Socha Financial Group LLC

Socha Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Socha Financial Group LLC owned about 5.50% of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMNY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.66. 855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

Get First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

The First Trust New York High Income Municipal ETF (FMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets fixed income of any duration and credit quality. Issues selected provide interest income that is exempt from federal, New York State and City taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.