Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,703 Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Towerview LLC raised its holdings in Alico by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 199,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alico by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 142,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alico by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alico by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alico in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Alico stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.28. 9,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,755. The stock has a market cap of $215.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.83. Alico, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Alico Dividend Announcement

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($2.06). The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Alico had a net margin of 110.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Alico’s payout ratio is 3.17%.

Alico Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.