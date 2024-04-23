Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 5,589 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.14. 5,353,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,707,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.