WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 582,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after buying an additional 131,797 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 428,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,059,000 after buying an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.0 %

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.96. 1,976,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,770. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $98.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.40.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

