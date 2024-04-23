Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38.
MAT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.73. 3,699,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. Mattel has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $22.64.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.
