Ellenbecker Investment Group Reduces Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.46. 483,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.