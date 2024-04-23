Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Sets New 1-Year Low at $58.00

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.73).

Octopus Titan VCT Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £916.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.16 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.56.

Octopus Titan VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Octopus Titan VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,105.26%.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

