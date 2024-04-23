Element Wealth LLC Buys 540 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 108.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 763,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,336,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3,213.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 181,195 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,111,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 56,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIVB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 46,668 shares. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56.

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

