Element Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Element Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after buying an additional 3,232,628 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,661 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after buying an additional 1,989,759 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after acquiring an additional 949,872 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after acquiring an additional 835,933 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,243,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,227. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

