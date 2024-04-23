inSure DeFi (SURE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $456,185.43

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $146.27 million and approximately $456,185.43 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011504 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,737.91 or 1.00020358 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011490 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008804 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.67 or 0.00102920 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000057 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00506462 USD and is down -8.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $229,489.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

