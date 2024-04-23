SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.95. 8,460,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,539,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

