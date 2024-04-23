Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $1.10 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,371 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after buying an additional 2,682,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rollins by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,033,000 after buying an additional 620,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rollins by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,165,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,172,000 after buying an additional 312,274 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,200,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,142,000 after buying an additional 363,386 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rollins

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $42.67. 1,211,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,408. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.